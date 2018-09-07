Ohio Bank Mass Shooter had Arrest Record in South Florida

There is always a South Florida connection…

A gunman accused of shooting and killing four people in Cinncinati yesterday morning has and arrest record in South Florida.

Broward County jail records show 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez once lived in Lake Worth and had a long wrap sheet.

Charges included disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, driving without a driver’s license and marijuana possession according to police records.

Police say yesterday Santa Perez opened fire at a loading dock with a handgun, then entered a bank’s lobby and got into a shootout with officers.

Four people were killed, including Santa Perez.

NEW: Cincinnati shooter identified by police as 29-year old Ohio resident Omar Perez. Four people died in the incident, including Perez. https://t.co/4DGOftq3c3 — ABC News (@ABC) September 6, 2018

