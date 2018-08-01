Does this count as a violation of the Eighth Amendment’s Cruel and Unusual punishment clause? A judge in Ohio ordered a man’s mouth be taped shut during his sentencing.

Franklyn Williams, who was convicted for three armed robberies, wouldn’t keep quiet as Judge John Russo read the man his fate, so he ordered deputies to break out the roll of red tape and wrap it around Williams’ face.

“Mr. Williams, I’m the judge in the matter, shut your mouth and I will tell you when you can talk,” Russo exclaimed, but Williams kept interrupting.

Williams was eventually given 24 years in prison.

Ohio judge orders man’s mouth taped shut during sentencing https://t.co/pgjwHMS7xt pic.twitter.com/5rLRp7WLub — FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) August 1, 2018

The post Ohio Judge Orders Man’s Mouth Taped Shut During Sentencing appeared first on 850 WFTL.