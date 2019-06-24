Ohio mom claims her infant daughter died at daycare

Authorities in Ohio are currently investigating the death of a 2-month baby after her mother reported that the staff at the daycare handed her, her daughter’s lifeless body when she came to pick her up.

The incident occurred Tuesday at Nana’s Home Daycare in Cleveland.

Taylor Bush told reporters that as she walked out the door of the home daycare and realized that something was wrong with her child:

“So I go to walk out the door and I close the door behind me, so I’m like, ‘Hey, mama baby.’ I realize her neck is, just, she’s just lifeless,” Bush told CNN affiliate WJW.

Bush then went back inside the daycare and started administering CPR to the baby and contacted emergency personnel.

The baby was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The owner of the daycare reported that she was not present at the time of the incident, however, the baby was alive when she was handed to her mother, who they contacted because the baby seemed to be in medical distress:

“My sister calls me and says, ‘Call her mother,'” said the day care owner, Danielle Townsend. “I said, ‘Well, her mother just texted me; what’s wrong?’ She said, ‘The baby is breathing fast.'”

Townsend said she tried to reach Bush but could not get in touch with her, but knew she was on her way to the daycare because of an earlier text.

Authorities reported that while the staff at the daycare contacted the mother, no one from the daycare contacted them.

The county’s medical examiner performed an autopsy on the baby on Thursday and are currently waiting on the results.

If it is determined that the baby died under “suspicious circumstances,” authorities will further investigate her death and the daycare could possibly lose it’s operating license.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has released the following statement in regards to the incident:

“ODJFS is monitoring this tragic situation very closely. County JFS agencies are responsible for inspections of in-home child care, with oversight by ODJFS. The county agency is conducting an investigation and actively working with child protective services and law enforcement. ODJFS would make the final determination on whether to suspend Nana’s Home Daycare license if the county agency recommends suspension.”

The daycare has been barred from caring for any children while the investigation is pending.

The daycare was also cited for “unsanitary conditions,” not having a first aid kit, and for not having current first aid and CPR certifications.