Okeechobee high school student threatens to shoot classmate, kidnap family

An Okeechobee County High School student was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot a classmate and kidnap his family.

Eduardo Martinez,18, was charged with extortion and possession of a schedule 2 substance following an investigation that began at the end of April.

School officials found Martinez in possession of pills prescribed to another student prompting the probe.

According to the arrest report, the student prescribed the pills told police he gave Martinez his medication as payment for an ounce of marijuana he bought from him, last year.

The student told police Martinez began asking him for payment for the marijuana and threatened to kidnap the student’s sister and mother and shoot him if he failed to pay.

Deputies booked Martinez into the Okeechobee County Jail on $20,000 bond.

It is unclear if he remains there at this time.