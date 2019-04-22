Okeechobee man accused of killing his wife

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that they have arrested a man who reportedly killed his wife in their front yard.

The incident occurred at a home along NW 192nd Avenue.

Deputies reported that they received a call from 34-year-old Kevin Franklin Hughes stating that his wife tried to kill him and now he thinks she is dead.

When authorities arrived, they found 40-year-old Jennifer Minnette Benson-Hughes dead in the front yard of the home.

Hughes was arrested and has since been charged with second degree murder. He is currently being held without bond.

Authorities did not release Benson-Hughes’ cause of death.