Okeechobee Music Fest canceled until 2020

Organizers of the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival announced via social media that they are canceling the annual bash until 2020.

Team Okeechobee did not list a reason for the sudden cancelation.

However, the event has required more law enforcement in recent years.

In 2017, a 2-day crackdown on highway drugs before the festival led the arrests of 99 people.

Earlier this year, police arrested 19 people and confiscated 105 pounds of drugs.

In the past, the festival featured celebrities Snoop Dogg, Usher, Wiz Khalifa, and Kings of Leon.