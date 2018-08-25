Friday, a shooting after a football game at Raines High School in Jacksonville, Florida, left one person dead and two others injured, according to officials.

#JSO is working a triple shooting at the Raines High School football game. Two injured, one deceased. #JSO is handling the investigation. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 25, 2018

Officers addressed the media at 2:40 a.m. on Friday.

Officers confirmed the shooting occurred at 10:00 p.m. after the Raines v. Lee High School football game as the crowd was leaving.

The shooting took place outside the football stadium on a sidewalk between the school entrance and the stadium.

Officers at the scene found three victims with gunshot wounds.

Rescue teams transported a teenage male with a bullet wound in the upper body and a teenage female with a bullet wound in the lower body to a local hospital.

The third victim, a young adult male, was found dead at the scene.

Officers have identified the suspect as a “single black shooter,” but have not released a name.

The shooting is currently under investigation, Jacksonville police are interviewing witnesses and encourage anyone with any information to contact crime stoppers or them directly.

With the amount of people there, we should have many witnesses. If you heard chatter, observed anything, please contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. https://t.co/9NQNmWW7d1 — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 25, 2018

Related content:

The post One dead after triple-shooting at Raines High School football game in FL appeared first on 850 WFTL.