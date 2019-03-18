One Dead and Several Injured in Mass Shooting in the Netherlands

One person is dead and several people are injured after an apparent mass shooting in the Netherlands, according to Dutch media.
Authorities say a gunman opened fire inside a tram this morning.

Rescue workers install a screen on the spot where a body was covered with a white blanket following a shooting in Utrecht, Netherlands, Monday, March 18, 2019. Police in the central Dutch city of Utrecht say on Twitter that “multiple” people have been injured as a result of a shooting in a tram in a residential neighborhood. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

According to eyewitnesses quoted in Dutch media, two gunmen shot down at least seven people, and then escaped on foot towards the town’s central train station.

Counter-terrorism officers have been called in and the suspect is reportedly still at large.

