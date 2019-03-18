One Dead and Several Injured in Mass Shooting in the Netherlands

One person is dead and several people are injured after an apparent mass shooting in the Netherlands, according to Dutch media.
Authorities say a gunman opened fire inside a tram this morning.
According to eyewitnesses quoted in Dutch media, two gunmen shot down at least seven people, and then escaped on foot towards the town’s central train station.
#Terrorist motive suspected in mass shooting in #Utrecht, Netherlands https://t.co/PxQuJzqW2Z pic.twitter.com/UWc263kDO7
— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) March 18, 2019
Counter-terrorism officers have been called in and the suspect is reportedly still at large.