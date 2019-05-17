One dead, deputy injured in Palm Beach County shooting

The Palm Beach County Sheriffs department is reporting that one of it’s undercover officers was injured in a shooting involving a known MS-13 gang member.

The incident occurred around 8:00 pm at Turnberry Apartments near PGA Boulevard and Military Trail.

According to the report, the undercover narcotics deputy and other agents, met the suspect in a parking lot close to the apartments where the dealer lived to conduct a drug deal.

The agents pulled up behind the suspect vehicle and identified themselves. An agent then walked up to the driver’s side of the suspect’s car and that when the suspect pulled out a weapon and shot him two, to three times. The deputy then opened fire on the suspect, killing him in his vehicle.

The deputy, who just turned 29 that same evening, was rushed to the hospital with a bullet lodged in his cheek. He is currently undergoing surgery and is expected to be ok.