One person has died and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a fire-rescue vehicle.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am on S. Military Trail near Tuscany Bay Boulevard in Delray Beach.

Four people including two firefighters were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Military Trail was closed in both directions while authorities investigated the incident and worked to clear the scene.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

This is a developing story.