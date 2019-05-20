One dead in vehicle crash in Boynton Beach

Authorities in Boynton Beach are reporting that one person has died after being involved in a two vehicle accident.

The incident occurred Sunday around 4:45 p.m. near Southeast Fourth Avenue.

Authorities say a red 2010 Honda Civic failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2015 silver GMC Acadia that was traveling north on South Seacrest Boulevard.

The collision caused the GMC to flip on its side while the Honda then collided with a wall.

The front seat passenger of the Honda was taken to the hospital where she later died. Three children and a driver of the Honda sustained injures.

The driver of the GMC was not injured but a child in the vehicle was said to have sustained injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash and are asking for witnesses to call traffic homicide investigator Dennis Castro at 561-742-6147.