One killed, 2 injured in shooting at Calif. Costco

One person is dead, and two others were injured after an argument erupted inside a Costco in Southern California.

Witnesses said they heard at least six shots sending shoppers racing for the exits and ducking for cover.

Police swarmed the Costco after shots were reported at the huge store about 50 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Witnesses say that a man with a mohawk haircut was arguing with someone near a freezer section when he pulled a gun and fired at least six shots.

The man involved in the argument was killed, and two other people were wounded, Corona police Lt. Jeff Edwards said.

Saturday, Corona police said the victims’ conditions were unknown.

The suspected gunman was apprehended, said he was injured and was taken to the hospital, Edwards said.

No identities were released at this time.