One person detained following Delray Beach double-shooting

Thursday, two people were taken to the hospital after an apparent shooting.

Delray Beach police say they responded to reports of a shooting along Southridge Road, shortly before noon.

One person has been detained and is in the process of interviewing with officers.

Two people have been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Additionally, police said the lock-down at the nearby Pine Grove Elementary School had been lifted.

No other information is available at this time.

