One-time Congressional Candidate Throws Cup at Former Rival

A Florida congressman who appears on television on a regular basis to support President Trump was struck by a thrown drink on Saturday as he left a town hall.

U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz was not injured in the incident involving the plastic cup that a protestor, who happens to be a former political rival of Gaetz, lobbed at him in Pensacola.

Video shows the second-term Republican leaving a coffee house as about 20 protesters chant around him, moments before the cup strikes him in the back.

Amanda Kondrat’yev has been charged with misdemeanor battery for the incident, and was released on $1,000 bond. She ran against Gaetz for a short time in 2016 before dropping out of the race.

Gaetz tweeted afterward: