OnStar helps save 1-year-old by alerting police that child was left in hot car

Officials in northern, Florida are crediting OnStar with saving a 1-year-old’s life after they alerted authorities that the child had been left in a non-running vehicle for an extended period of time.

The incident occurred Sunday on 727 Southwest Mauldin Avenue in Jacksonville.

According to the report, OnStar vehicle assistance notified the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that they believe they heard an infant making noises in a vehicle that had not been running for an extended period of time.

When authorities responded to the scene, they found a child in the backseat of the vehicle drenched in sweat, and playing with the vehicle’s keys. In addition to that, authorities reported that the child’s diaper was so full that, it had began to overflow. Authorities also reported that the child’s mother, Kristina Bowmaster, was present at the time but had been sleeping in the front seat and was also drenched in sweat.

Officials were able to get into the vehicle through a cracked window and were able to wake Bowmaster up for questioning. Bowmaster told authorities that she felt dizzy and that the last thing she remembered was leaving Winn-Dixie at 3:00 pm that day. She, however, refused medical attention.

After an investigation, deputies discovered drug paraphernalia related to the consumption of meth/crack in Bowmaster’s home.

She has since been taken into custody and charged with child neglect.

The child was placed in the care of the Department of Children and Families where she was to await the arrival of a relative.

Bowmaster was arrested in March for a similar offense.