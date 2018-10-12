Orange County School Bus Crashes into Pool

A school bus carrying students crashed into a swimming pool near Orlando Friday morning fortunately none of the students on board was injured.

The crash occurred near Willowwood St. and Rushwood Ct. in Pine Hills, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

#UPDATE from #OCFRD #PIO on scene: there were 3 children in the Jeep that collided with the school bus. The three children were taken from the scene by family prior to #OCFRD arrival, they just brought 2 of the kids back to get checked out, but none transported. pic.twitter.com/JCMB4XXLUS — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 12, 2018

Nine students were on the bus and heading to Magnolia School when a Jeep swerved and caused the crash, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The bus then careened through a yard before splashing into a pool.

All nine children and the bus driver were not injured.

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted that there were three children inside the Jeep, and two were taken by family members to get checked out.

The female Jeep driver has non-life threatening injuries.

Orange County Fire Rescue Hazmat crews were on scene to clean a fuel leak inside of the pool.

