Orchids of Asia Day Spa Patrons File Class Action Law Suit Against Authorities

More than two dozen patrons of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa have filed a class-action lawsuit against Florida authorities including the Jupiter Police, claiming their privacy was violated when they were videotaped receiving legitimate massages.

According to a Monday court filing, at least 31 people were “indiscriminately and unnecessarily video recorded disrobed while receiving a lawful massage” at the Jupiter parlor. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution during separate visits to the spa and has denied engaging in illegal activity, pleaded not guilty, and requested a jury trial.

SHARE