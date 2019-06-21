Orlando Driver Charged with First Degree Attempted Murder for Dragging Trooper

A man has been arrested on attempted murder charges for dragging a Florida state trooper about 100 feet with a car during a traffic stop, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

Christopher Stephan Lewis, 19, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, said Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Kim Montes.

Lewis was a passenger in a car that fled a traffic stop in Orlando at around 3am on Thursday before it was forced to stop at a train crossing, Montes said.

The male driver, 22-year-old Elijah Wilson, fled on foot but returned after the train passed and attempted to get back in as Trooper Victor Rivera tried to tackle him.

Watch here.

Meanwhile, Lewis shifted to the driver’s seat and drove off, dragging both men, the spokeswoman said.

The trooper was injured while being dragged about 100 feet during the traffic stop.

Montes says 29-year-old Trooper Victor Rivera was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

She says police have identified and are searching for the vehicle’s owner.