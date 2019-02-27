Orlando House Flippers Discover Possible Civil War Medal of Honor

A couple flipping a house in Orlando flipped out when they found what could be a Medal of Honor from the Civil War.

The name listed on the medal is Corporal Mark Wood. He received one of the first Medals of Honor from then President Abraham Lincoln in 1860.

After some research, the couple said they found he was awarded the distinguished medal for attempting to block Confederate soldiers by destroying railways in the South.

The couple says they’ve been calling the house the “treasure house” because of all the interesting belongings the previous owner had.