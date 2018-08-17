Orlando Student Denied School Lunch Because She Was 15 Cents Short

Kimberly Aiken’s daughter was only was 15-cents short in the school lunch line and when she couldn’t come up with the rest of the money, the cashier threw the food away.

Aiken’s daughter is a sophomore at University High School in Orange City, Florida, and sadly spent her entire first day at school without a meal.

Officials say the school is always willing to work with students and families as needed and will be contacting the family directly to help resolve this issue.

Why would a cashier not give a student their food for only being 15 cents short and then throw it away?

