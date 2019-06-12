Orlando unites on third anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

Wednesday marks three years since Orlando residents suffered a horrible tragedy, as gunman Omar Mateen opened fire inside the gay nightclub, killing 49 people and wounding another 53.

Survivors, victims’ relatives, first responders, and residents will gather Wednesday for a series of events to celebrate the lives of those who died in the June 12, 2016, mass shooting.

It was the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ+ community in recent history.

The city’s mayor took to Twitter to remember the 49 victims.

