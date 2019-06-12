Orlando unites on third anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

Wednesday marks three years since Orlando residents suffered a horrible tragedy, as gunman Omar Mateen opened fire inside the gay nightclub, killing 49 people and wounding another 53.

Survivors, victims’ relatives, first responders, and residents will gather Wednesday for a series of events to celebrate the lives of those who died in the June 12, 2016, mass shooting.

It was the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ+ community in recent history.

The city’s mayor took to Twitter to remember the 49 victims.

On this day, and every day, we remember the 49 innocent lives taken on June 12, 2016. pic.twitter.com/ATOIP4cHnB — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) June 12, 2019

