Oscars Best and Worst

Green Book, about world-class African-American pianist Dr. Don Shirley, took home the top award at this year’s Oscars.

The film won Best Picture during last night’s show, beating out Black Panther, The Favourite, Vice, A Star Is Born, Roma, BlacKkKlansman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Mahershala Ali won Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Shirley, and the film also won Original Screenplay.

Black Panther also notched three wins, for Original Music Score, Costume Design and Production Design.

Roma notched three wins as well, for Foreign Language Film, Cinematography, and Best Director for Alfonso Cuaron.

Rami Malek won Best Actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. He then fell back stage after winning the award.

Olivia Colman shocked Glenn Close winning Best Actress for her role in The Favourite. Close was the odds on lock for the statuette for her role in “The Wife.”

Supporting Actress went to Regina King for, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Original Song went to “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.”

Other winners were “BlacKkKlansman” for Adapted Screenplay, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” for Animated Feature Film, Bohemian Rhapsody for film editing, and “First Man” for visual effects.

There were also live performances of four of the five nominees for Original Song, delivered by Jennifer Hudson, Bette Midler, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, and Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.

The show was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and had no host.