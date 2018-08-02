OSU Football Coach Urban Meyer On Paid Leave Amid Abuse Investigation
By 850 WFTL
|
Aug 2, 2018 @ 8:04 AM

Ohio State University has benched its premiere head football coach, Urban Meyer, amid abuse claims filed against his former assistant.
The university put Meyer on paid leave yesterday as it investigates a report that Meyer was aware of assault allegations made against former assistant coach Zach Smith by his ex-wife Courtney in 2015.

Meyer fired Smith last week, but previously denied being aware of the incident.

In a statement, Meyer said he supports the university’s decision to place him on leave during the inquiry. The coach also said he eagerly looks forward to resolution of the matter.

