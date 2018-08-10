A suspect wanted for a double murder in Birmingham, Alabama has been arrested in Hollywood, Florida.

The incident occurred Friday at 3:00 p.m. at West Dixie Highway and Roosevelt Street.

According to the report, Zachary Taylor Phillips was driving a stolen vehicle when he was involved in an accident. Phillips then attempted to flee the scene but was tracked down by the SWAT team and several K-9 officers.

This is the car murder suspect Zachary Phillips crashed today while running from @HollywoodFLPD. He’s wanted in connection w/killing #Alabama couple. Link to Phillips came Thurs. after @MiamiBeachPD cops pulled over Phillips’ friend Kristen Gullion in stolen car. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/jGNDuR2lBD — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 10, 2018

Phillips is wanted for the murders of Mary and Joe Holt, who were found by a child, dead in their Alabama home on the 8700 block of 9th Court Circle South Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say they were aware that Phillips was in South Florida after arresting another suspect 30-year-old Kristin Guillion who was found driving a vehicle connected to the murder.

Police indicated that they were alerted to her vehicle because it was parked illegally.

The post Out-of-State Double Murder Suspect Arrested in Hollywood appeared first on 850 WFTL.