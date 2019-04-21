Outrage Grows After Broward Arrest Video Goes Viral

Sheriff Gregory Tony of Broward County found himself under scrutiny after a video of a rough arrest by one of his deputies made the rounds on social media.

In the video, a J.P. Tarravella High School student is pepper sprayed, punched, and slammed to the pavement by deputies who were responding to reports of a fight outside of the Tamarac McDonald’s where the incident took place.

The 15YO who’s head was slammed by ⁦⁦@browardsheriff⁩ Deputy was arrested yesterday for assaulting an officer, today the judge downgraded the charge. The Taravella High student has no prior criminal history ⁦@WPLGLocal10⁩ ( via IG: igetbabies) pic.twitter.com/CoqVEbx4wn — Marcine Joseph (@MJ_Reports) April 19, 2019

As video of the incident made the rounds online former Heat star and current L.A. Laker LeBron James commented: “So wrong!! Hurts me to my soul!!”

So wrong!! Hurts me to my soul!! To think that could be my sons. . Scary times man https://t.co/tRxk6sV7sb — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 20, 2019

Sheriff Tony, the handpicked replacement for former top cop Scott Israel by Gov. Ron DeSantis, met with black elected officials on Saturday and promised in a statement there would be a thorough and transparent investigation of the incident

The deputies at the center of the controversy, Christopher Krickovich and Sgt. Greg LaCerra, have been temporarily reassigned while the investigation takes place.

“I’m not going to sit and brush things under the table,” Sheriff Tony said on Saturday afternoon. “The facts are what they are. We need them in a formal written documentation saying we’ve done our due diligence and done it under the letter of the law.”

Sheriff Gregory Tony holds open discussions with Broward’s Black Elected Officials at a prescheduled meeting today and emphasizes his commitment to transparency and accountability. pic.twitter.com/r3Lz1QDd8C — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 20, 2019

Other Broward officials, including school board member Rosalind Osgood and county mayor Mark Bogen called for the outright firing of the deputies involved.