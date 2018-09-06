Owner of Orlando Magic Rich DeVos Dies at 92

The NBA’s Orlando Magic are mourning the loss of owner Rich DeVos.

The team announced that DeVos died peacefully today at his home in Ada, Michigan, surrounded by family including daughter-in-law, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The cause of death was complications from an infection.

DeVos, who was a co-founder of Amway, was 92.

DeVos’ wife of some 65 years, Helen DeVos, died in October 2017. They had four children, 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Rich DeVos’ family released the following statement shortly after his death:

“Our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Rich DeVos, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 6, 2018, at age 92.

“Dad spread positivity everywhere he went and encouraged everyone he met. He did that for his children and grandchildren, and for countless others around the world. His positivity was a constant, motivating force that inspired many others to make meaningful changes in their own lives and communities. He was a visionary leader, builder, life enricher, motivator, and a champion for people from all walks of life.

“Rich DeVos was many things to many people, but to us he was simply “Dad,” “Grandpa,” “Bumpa,” or “Papa Great.” We are deeply grateful and blessed beyond measure to have been loved unconditionally, raised, mentored, and inspired by him. He was a role model unlike any other.

“While we are saddened by his passing, our hearts are full as we celebrate the extraordinary life he led. We are comforted that he is reunited with Mom, and that together they are experiencing the joy of eternal life with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

