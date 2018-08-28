Paid Puppy Leave

The digital marketing company Nina Hale out of Minnesota, is now allowing employees to take a week out of the office to stay home with their new fur babies. The company will call this “fur-ternity leave” to allow workers to work from home! Nina Hale feels if it is important to the employee, it is important to them.

Nina Hale is not the only company taking on this policy, some company’s even allow you to bring your fur baby to work! Amazon’s headquarters share the work place with over 5,000 dogs! Would you like to bring your dog to work? Well you can even work for Google, who allows dogs by your side too!

I feel dogs and babies at work would make this place a lot more fun! Who agrees?