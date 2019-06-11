Pair pretending to be lawn service steals over $30,000 in jewelry from elderly couple

Officials in Miami-Dade County are currently searching for a man and a woman who posed as landscapers and then stole around $30,000 worth of jewelry from an elderly couple’s home.

The incident occurred on May 29th at a home on Camino Circle.

Police say the pair dressed in landscaping attire and tricked an 88-year-old man and his 82-year-old wife into allowing them into their home.

Once inside, the woman distracted the couple by luring them back outside while the man remained in the home committing the burglary.

When the couple went back into the home, they later realized that much of their jewelry was missing and called the police.

Authorities released composite sketches of the suspects Tuesday.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.