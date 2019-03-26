Palm Beach Boat Show 2019, Largest Ever

There are a lot of really big, beautiful pleasure crafts lining the intracoastal waterway in downtown West Palm Beach.
They are here for this weekends’ largest Palm Beach Boat Show, ever, featuring over $100 millions dollars in luxury yachts.
The top 5 yachts at the Palm Beach International Boat Show: https://t.co/sLLLlaJIrN pic.twitter.com/IkxjHCd7Zb
— Forbes (@Forbes) March 23, 2019
The show runs from Thursday through Sunday and Flagler is already shutdown south of Okeechobee Boulevard and the Royal Palm Bridge.
No Clematis by Night this week due to the Palm Beach International Boat Show! Clematis By Night will be back Thursday, April 4 featuring Shaw Davis & the Black Ties! pic.twitter.com/odgqLjlEmg
— West Palm Beach (@westpalmbch) March 25, 2019