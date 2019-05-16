Palm Beach, Broward Counties Brace for 1000 Illegal Migrants a Month

The Trump administration and U.S. Border Patrol suddenly announced, without any warning, that within the next two weeks 135 illegal migrants, will be transported to Palm Beach and Broward Counties twice a week and released into the local population. Local officials say this is a danger to the community and the hundreds of individuals will simply issued “a notice to appear.”

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says the federal government will be sending 1,000 undocumented immigrants a month to Broward and Palm from Texas with no plan on how to accommodate them. "We think it is a danger to this community." They'll be issued notices to appear.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said today in a press conference that this county already has a substantial homeless problem and a health crisis with the Hepatitis A outbreak. He said currently Palm Beach County is not capable or prepared to absorb 500 undocumented immigrants a month on an indefinite basis.

Palm Beach County Mayor Mack Bernard also speaking at the presser said that the county may be forced to declare a National Emergency.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw discusses plan to move migrants from border to Palm Beach County.

Trump's plan:

According to border patrol, the migrants will be shipped into Palm Beach and Broward Counties with a notice to appear, and then they will be released into the already strained, unsustainable population never to be seen again.

Currently, officials do not know who these people are, if they have health problems, if they have transportation or financial means.

Sheriff Bradshaw indicated some of the migrants may have indicated when they were intercepted at the Mexico/Texas border that they ultimately wanted to end up in Florida and that’s why they are being sent here.

The 500 migrants flooding into Palm Beach County each month could be made up of family units or adult males, possibly with a criminal background.