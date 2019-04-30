Palm Beach Co. Teachers Protest Funding Measure

Hundreds of educators from across Palm Beach County gathered with signs in front of the Supervisor of Elections Office in West Palm Beach on Tuesday afternoon to protest a measure proposed by the Florida House that would divert voter approved funds away from public schools to charter schools.

The teachers and their supporters maintain that House Bill 7123 subverts the will of county voters who, by a 72% margin, approved a property tax hike to provide more funding to Palm Beach schools for teacher raises, school security, and improved mental health programs.

The wording of the referendum that appeared on the November ballot specifically indicated the funds from the tax hike would be solely for “non-charter District schools.”

Under the proposed legislation 10% of the expected yearly revenue from the tax increase, some $200 million, would be diverted to the 49 charter schools around the county.

The bill must pass the state senate before going to Gov. DeSantis for his signature.