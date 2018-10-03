Palm Beach County Beaches Remain Closed Due to Red Tide

All Palm Beach County beaches from Lake Worth Beach north to the Martin County line will remain closed today and possibly through Friday due to red tide.

The beaches were supposed to reopen today but, lifeguards at Palm Beach County beaches reported continued irritation.

Beach goers have complained of medical issues, including skin irritation, burning and teary eyes, coughing, and sneezing, which are consistent with symptoms caused by red tide.

Residents and visitors staying near the beaches along the Treasure Coast and the Palm Beaches are being advised to stay off the beaches and stay inside with the air conditioner running to avoid any complications from exposure to the irritants.

Beaches in Martin County where there is lifeguard on duty are open today.

