Palm Beach County dad dives to save drowning toddler son

A Palm Beach County dad is being hailed a hero after saving his 18-month-old toddler from possibly drowning.

The incident, captured in a now-viral video, occurred Sunday while Albert Passavanti and his family were relaxing by the pool at his Palm Beach Gardens home.

The video shows his son Rocco walk through an opened area of a 4-foot fence surrounding the pool, attempting to grab a ball and then the gut-wrenching moment when the boy fell into the water.

Rocco’s father immediately sprints toward the pool and performs a diving leap over the fence to rescue his son.

Passavanti told Inside Edition that his son was in the water for a few seconds, but it was still scary.

“You have got to get to him as quickly as you possibly can,” he said. “You just absolutely have to keep an eye on your kids. I don’t care what measures you have in place.”