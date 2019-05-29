2019 Palm Beach County KDW Classic

Tournament #2 for Controlled Chaos Fishing Team & Charters!

We’re gearing up for this weekend’s Palm Beach County KDW Classic, another one of our favorites we fish every year.

A couple flashbacks to 2018:

See below if you’re looking to get out and join in this year’s tournament.

Captains Meeting: Friday, May 31st • 6 p.m.

Bicentennial Park, Riviera Beach Marina (in the main tent!)



Tournament Weigh In: Saturday, June 1st • 12 noon – 4 p.m.

Riviera Beach Marina, Northern most marina dock



Awards Party: Saturday, June 1st • 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Bicentennial Park, Riviera Beach Marina (in the main tent!)

Palm Beach County KDW Classic (HOME PAGE)