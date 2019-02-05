Palm Beach County to buy $15 million in new voting equipment

On Tuesday, Palm Beach County Commissioners voted to purchase $15.6 million in new voting equipment.

The decision comes three months after the 2018 election and only weeks after the formal resignation of former Palm Beach County Advisor of Elections Susan Bucher.

Governor DeSantis suspended Bucher in January after her office failed to meet the recount deadline in the highly controversial Governor and U.S. Senate races due to the current voters’ machines malfunctioning.

Under the new plan, the county will buy voter tabulation equipment, including hundreds of high-speed digital scanners, ExpressVote terminals, and additional computers from Election Systems & Software, LLC., which is certified by the State Department.

The current equipment will be decertified as of June 1.

Officials also said that existing equipment would be modified to meet current election demands.

Following Tuesday’s vote, the new Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections told reporters that she is “very confident in the new equipment and that we won’t have the same problem.”