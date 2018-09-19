A 77-year-old man died from injuries sustained during a robbery that occurred last week in a Palm Beach Gardens parking lot.

Tuesday, Palm Beach Gardens Police issued an alert about the robbery calling it “one of the most violent robberies of the year in Palm Beach Gardens.”

The victim, identified by police as Bernard Leonard Fairman, was unable to speak after the suspect brutally beat him resulting in his death days later.

Police shared a video of the suspect who reportedly has a large tattoo on his left calf.

Do you recognize this person? He is a person of interest in a robbery from 9/11/18 where a 77-yoa male victim was seriously injured. Subj has unique tattoo on left outer calf. Call 799-4445 with any tips or 800-458-8477 @CrimeStoppersPB #BREAKING #PBGBREAKINGNEWS #robbery pic.twitter.com/xkUuAs4TNp — Palm Bch Gdns Police (@PBGPD) September 18, 2018

The killer remains at large as police continue to investigate.

Call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS if you have any information. You will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

The post Palm Beach Gardens robbery leaves grandfather dead, killer at large appeared first on 850 WFTL.