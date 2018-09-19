Palm Beach Gardens robbery leaves grandfather dead, killer at large

A 77-year-old man died from injuries sustained during a robbery that occurred last week in a Palm Beach Gardens parking lot.

Tuesday, Palm Beach Gardens Police issued an alert about the robbery calling it “one of the most violent robberies of the year in Palm Beach Gardens.”

The victim, identified by police as Bernard Leonard Fairman, was unable to speak after the suspect brutally beat him resulting in his death days later.

Police shared a video of the suspect who reportedly has a large tattoo on his left calf.

The killer remains at large as police continue to investigate.

Call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS if you have any information. You will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

