Palm Beach School District Could Allow Medical Marijuana on Campus

Medical marijuana could find its way into local schools soon.

According to our news partner CBS12, the Palm Beach County School District is reviewing a proposed policy that would allow parents or caregivers to administer medical marijuana to their kids at school.

Under the policy, medical marijuana could be given to a student during the school day by “a primary caregiver 21 years of age or older.” In addition, “school nurses or health care personnel or school administration staff are not allowed” to administer or store the drug on school grounds. It continues, “A parent or caregiver is responsible for safely administering and transporting the medication to and from school each day.”

The catch? A student would need to have a form signed by a doctor to be able to receive medical marijuana on campus during school hours.

The school district’s board plans to discuss the proposal on June 5.

Some people, such as Jeff Kadel, executive director of the Palm Beach County Substance Awareness Coalition, oppose the idea. He says, “Fundamentally, we oppose this. By making it available to kids at school, all you’re doing is promoting the idea that medical marijuana is a form of medicine when there’s no research to support that. But voters in Florida approved making medical marijuana legal, so what are the schools supposed to do? They have to do something.”