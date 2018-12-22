Palm Beach State College Dean Arrested on DUI Charges

The Dean of academic affairs at Palm Beach State College is facing several DUI charges after a run-in with the police earlier this month.

According to a report, 49-year-old Edward W. Willey was arrested on December 6th after failing several sobriety tests when he was pulled over by police.

The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office reported that Willey was driving his Cadillac erratically, swerving in and out of lanes, which got their attention. When authorities questioned Willey, it was reported that his speech was slurred and he seemed extremely lethargic. In addition to that, authorities noted that Willey had trouble finding his driver’s license in his wallet and when he was asked for his registration and insurance card, he also handed over his college identification.

Though Willey refused to take a Breathalyzer test, authorities said he attempted to take the sobriety test which he failed several portions of before giving up.

Willey was then asked how much he had to drink at which point he told authorities “not much” before later telling officers he had two drinks.

Willey was taken into custody but released seven hours later.

He is set to appear in court on January 10th.