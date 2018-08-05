Parent warns of ‘Dragon Breath’ snack

A St. Augustine boy was taken to the hospital after eating the snack called “Dragon’s Breath” a nitrogen-infused cereal.

Racheal McKenny took her family to a mall in Jacksonville and before leaving her son Johnny noticed the Dragon’s Breath snack and convinced his mom into trying the snack. The snack gets it’s name by coating cereal with liquid nitrogen, allowing you to blow smoke from your mouth and nose resembling a dragon.

On their way home, Johnny, who has mild asthma, had a persistent cough troubling him to catch his breath.

Luckily they were able to bring Johnny to a local fire station where paramedics treated him with albuterol treatment and IV before transferring him to the hospital.

“I should have known better, but it did not occur to me that this food could have this effect,” McKenny wrote, adding that she plans to carry her son’s emergency inhaler with her from now on. “My son could have died,” McKenny said. “Please don’t make the same mistake I did.”

The boy returned home from the hospital a day after the incident, McKenny said, adding that her son is now “doing well.”

Doctors since the incident have notified that the liquid nitrogen snack can cause burns, or wheezing due to the drastic cold temperature drop your lungs intake and said the snack can be dangerous for those with mild asthma, especially for children. A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized in October after she was burned by the dessert.

The snack kiosk in the Jacksonville mall has now updated their signs with warnings for those with asthma.

