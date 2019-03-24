Parents of Park-wandering Toddler Arrested, Charged

The parents of a 2-year-old child who was found wandering in West Palm Beach’s Haverhill Park by sheriff’s deputies around 8 p.m. Friday are charged with child neglect.

The girl’s mother, 38-year-old Jolanda Larose Alexandre, reported that the child was missing around noon on Saturday.

Alexandre’s mother and the father, 34-year-old Mackenson Alexandre, allege that they did not know they left the child at the park.

The Department of Children and Families also removed seven other children from the couple’s home.

