Parents Of South Florida Teen Who Died In Fiery Car Crash Suing Tesla

The parents of a teenage Pine Crest High School student are suing Tesla for wrongful death.

Last May, the Tesla driven by Barrett Riley with passenger Edgar Monserratt Martinez, both 18, crashed into a concrete wall and erupted in flames in Fort Lauderdale, Florida killing both the teenagers, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in Broward County Circuit Court yesterday by a Chicago law firm.

The law firm represents the estate of Edgar Monserratt Martinez.

It alleges the battery pack on the electric Model S is defective and can burst into flames, and that the battery is not adequately protected.

Fire fighters who responded to the scene of the crash were also cautious about using the jaws-of-life to remove the victims from the wreckage for fear of being

shocked by cutting the electric cables running through the car before the battery was disabled.

Less than two months before the crash, Riley’s parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching speeds greater than 85 mph.

But, according to the lawsuit, the governor was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents’ knowledge.

An additional count in the lawsuit alleges Tesla was negligent in the removal of the limiter which allowed Riley to drive the vehicle over 115 mph before the deadly crash.

The lawsuit also alleges that Tesla “failed to warn purchasers of its vehicles of the battery’s dangerous condition.”

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board had said last year it was investigating the crash.

There have been at least a dozen worldwide reported cases of Tesla S batteries catching fire in collisions as well as while being stationary in the last five years, the law firm said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.