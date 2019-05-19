Parkland Memorial to Be Burned Down Sunday Evening

Since the first anniversary of last year’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, visitors have streamed to the Temple of Time.

It is a 35-foot-tall piece of public art in nearby Coral Springs that was constructed by artist David Best.

By Sunday evening, the structure will be gone. It is set to be burned to the ground in a symbolic ceremony.

The event is being described as a way to release some of the pain that was created on February 14 of last year, when 14 students and three staff members lost their lives at the school.