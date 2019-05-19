Parkland Memorial to Be Burned Down Sunday Evening

Since the first anniversary of last year’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, visitors have streamed to the Temple of Time.

It is a 35-foot-tall piece of public art in nearby Coral Springs that was constructed by artist David Best.

By Sunday evening, the structure will be gone. It is set to be burned to the ground in a symbolic ceremony.

The event is being described as a way to release some of the pain that was created on February 14 of last year, when 14 students and three staff members lost their lives at the school.

David Best also participates in the annual “Burning Man” festival in Nevada, where he built his first temple 19 years ago to help people heal from such events.

He explains on his website, “In order for people to feel safe, to feel and express deep emotion and so they can heal, the temples must be beautiful and delicate while at the same time being strong to provide comforting support.”

The Coral Springs Temple of Time was constructed using a $1 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The burning is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday at 9551 West Sample Road in Coral Springs.

City officials advise people with respiratory problems to stay away. The ceremony will also be streamed live on the city’s web site, as well as on its Facebook page.

