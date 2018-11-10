Parkland School Shooter Registered to Vote While in Jail, Victim’s Father Tweets Outrage

Parkland School shooter Nikolas Cruz registered as a Republican to vote on July 25 while charged with 17 murders and 17 attempted murders.

Andrew Pollack, a parent of a Parkland massacre victim, is upset that Sheriff Scott Israel has allowed Cruz and other inmates to register to vote while behind bars. Pollack took to social media to share his sentiments.

In a tweet referring to Cruz’s inmate number, Pollack posted, “I’m sick to my stomach. 18-1958 murdered 17 students & staff, including my daughter Meadow. Yet in July, Broward Sheriff @ScottJIsrael let people into the jail to get him & other animals registered to vote. The Despicable Democrats have no shame.Can’t let them steal this election.”

Florida bars convicted felons from voting however on Election Day, voters approved an amendment that possibly gives the right back to vote to over one million felons. The amendment takes effect on Jan. 8, 2019. Cruz admitted to the murders and is awaiting trial for the 17 deaths.

Pollack has lashed out at Broward Sheriff Scott Israel and Broward Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes. He tweeted, “This election would have been my beautiful Meadow’s 1st election, but she wasn’t able to vote because 18-1958 murdered her during the Parkland shooting. If she can’t vote because of that monster, why should he be allowed to register to vote? Shame on Sheriff Israel & SOE Snipes!”

On Saturday, according to Veda Coleman-Wright, Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, “The process is controlled by the Supervisor of Elections office. It doesn’t have anything to do with the sheriff.”