Passenger Banned From Royal Caribbean After Jumping Off Cruise Ship

A Washington state man has been banned for life from Royal Caribbean after jumping off of a cruise ship.

The cruise line has banned 27-year-old Nick Naydev and his friends for the stunt that was captured in a now-viral video posted online last Friday.

The video shows Naydev jumping from the balcony of his eleventh-floor room on the Symphony of the Seas and landing with a huge splash in the turquoise water below.

Royal Caribbean released a statement calling the act reckless and stupid, adding that they’re exploring legal action.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Soldier from Boynton Beach among Four US Troops Killed in Syria 18-year-old Joins Potential Treasure Coast Cancer Cluster WPB Police Search For Gunman who Shot a Pit Bull The News You Need To Know In A Minute 1/18/19 Brightline train hits bicyclist in Boca Raton Trump denies military aircraft for Nancy Pelosi’s overseas trip
Comments