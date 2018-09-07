Passengers Peeing in Bags?

An American Airline flight headed to Hawaii, had some backup.. literally! A passenger failed to follow the ‘do not flush anything other than toilet paper’ sign and attempted to flush a diaper down the toilet. The flight attendants had to lock the restroom and informed the passengers they would need to use a bag if they needed to use the restroom! After looking into the situation the airline said they will reach out to all 187 passengers to offer reimbursement of some sort. Someone is asking for a mess!