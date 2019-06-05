Pastor accused of trying to setup a threesome with underage girls

Officials are currently investigating a Kentucky pastor who reportedly attempted to setup a threesome with two under-aged girls who worked at his local pizza shop.

26-year-old Bobby J. Blackburn was arrested last week after one of the girls showed authorities the text messages sent by him.

According to the report, Blackburn who is the pastor at Elevate Church in Prestonsburg, Kentucky had contact with the girls through his pizza shop, Giovanni’s Pizza Place. Authorities reported that both girls worked at the shop.

It was also stated that Blackburn threatened to fire another teen if she did not take blame for sending the text messages.

Blakburn has since been charged with using an electronic communication system to get a minor to commit a sex act.