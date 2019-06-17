Pastor who wanted to criminalize abortions arrested for sexually abusing teen

A Texas pastor who outspokenly supported legislation which would have criminalized abortions in Texas, has been arrested for repeatedly sexually abusing a teen relative.

According the report, former Grace Family Baptist Church pastor Stephen Bratton admitted to his wife and to his co-pastors that he and the teen engaged in “sexual intercourse multiple times a day or several times a week” between 2013 and 2015.

It is unclear what prompted the confession, but authorities at the Grace Family Baptist Church told reporters that Bratton has since been excommunicated from the church.

“This person’s life is in such a contradiction to the faith that we see no evidence that they are a Christian,” Aaron Wright said.

Bratton was jailed, however, court records show he posted a $50,000 bond on Saturday.

It was also noted that Bratton who shares seven children with his wife, was outspoken about legislation in Texas that would have criminalized abortions. He testified at the hearing in April stating that:

“Whoever authorizes or commits murder is guilty.” “They’re guilty already in a court that is far more weighty than what is here in Texas,” Bratton continued.

If the law would have passed, women who underwent the procedure could have been charged with homicide which is punishable by the death penalty in Texas.