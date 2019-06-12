Pat’s Owner Robert Kraft Awarded “Jewish Nobel Prize”

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will be in Jerusalem next week to accept what’s nicknamed the “Jewish Nobel Prize.”

Despite recently being charged with two counts of soliciting a prostitute in Florida, Kraft is being awarded the Genesis Prize for his support of Israel and Jewish causes, which comes with a $1-million prize.

Kraft is set to have lunch with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and give the keynote speech at the awards ceremony.

It’ll be Kraft’s biggest public appearance since he was charged earlier this year with soliciting prostitution at a Florida massage parlor.

No word if the Jewish Nobel Prize comes with ring Kraft can add to his collection of Super Bowl bling.