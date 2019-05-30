PB Deputy Arrested for DUI, Resisting Officer After Crash

A Palm Beach County corrections deputy finds himself on the other side of the law, following a crash last weekend on I-95.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, 29-year-old Stephen Bailey was involved in an accident in the northbound lanes of the highway, just south of Glades Road in Boca Raton last Sunday around 6:30 a.m.

A trooper said he could smell alcohol on Bailey’s breath, that the deputy’s eyes looked glassy and red, his speech was slurred, and he was swaying.

The FHP report explains that Bailey identified himself as a deputy and told the trooper that he was on the phone with his Field Training Officer. When the trooper told Bailey he could not stay on the phone, Bailey “continued to attempt to inch closer to his phone to speak with the individual on the phone interrupting and prolonging my investigation,” according to the arrest report.

Troopers took Bailey to Boca Raton Regional Hospital when he claimed to be in diabetic shock. A trooper says that while at the hospital, Bailey told him “that everything was bull**** and that I have it coming to me and that God will take care of me.”

Bailey was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail after being medically cleared, but refused a breath test.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released a statement that reads: “The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to the highest standards and never forgets about its duty to preserve the public’s trust. Unfortunately sometimes an employee makes a bad decision which leads to misconduct. This misconduct was reported, investigated and subsequently determined to be criminal in nature, resulting in the charges. The Sheriff’s Office will remain vigilant to insure that our efforts are professional and meet the high standards that the public has come to expect.”

Bailey faces charges of DUI and resisting an officer. He has bonded out of jail.