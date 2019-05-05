PBC Charter Schools Will Not Get $20 Million from Tax Hike

The Florida Legislature, in a sudden about-face, has decided not to allocate $20 million in voter-approved money to charter schools in Palm Beach County.

Last November, 72 percent of local voters approved a $200 million annual property tax hike. About 10 percent of that was to go to the county’s 49 charter schools.

The Legislature scrapped its plan for the charter schools late Friday night.

Palm Beach County School Board Chairman Frank Barbieri issued a statement on Saturday that reads, “Thanks to your advocacy efforts, lawmakers in Tallahassee ultimately decided to respect the will of the voters. We sincerely appreciate all of the community stakeholders who chose to advocate on behalf of the District, and more importantly, on behalf of voter rights.”

Some of the $200 million is also earmarked for teacher raises. Another $50 million will go toward additional school and mental health measures, while the remaining $50 million will continue to fund art and physical education teachers and those who work in choice academies – a total of 650 teachers.

Voters last fall approved property tax increases in order to improve education’s bottom line in numerous Florida counties, including Broward. On the Palm Beach County ballot, however, the charters’ exclusion was spelled out.

Republican Senator Kelli Stargel, of Lakeland, argues that charter schools are public schools, since they receive public money but are usually run by private operators. She explains, “I’d hate for me as a taxpayer to have a referendum on the ballot, and my kids are going to a charter school, and I’m paying the taxes and those dollars do not go to my child’s public school, because someone’s picked it out and said it’s a charter school.”

In response, Democratic Senator Gary Farmer, of Fort Lauderdale, says, “We keep giving more and more to the charters, and we just don’t quite keep up with what we give to the traditional public schools.”

The bill, which still needs Governor DeSantis’ signature, passed in an 81-25 vote in the House and a 23-17 vote in the Senate.

It is also intended to provide $121 million in tax breaks such as sales-tax “holidays” on back-to-school items and hurricane supplies.

The Legislature kept open the possibility of sharing funds in future referendums across the state.